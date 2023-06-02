Car bomb kills businessman in Zaporozhye Region — politician

MELITOPOL, June 2. /TASS/. A car bomb killed a businessman in Mikhailovka, a settlement in the Zaporozhye Region, Chairman of the We Are Together With Russia group Vladimir Rogov said, citing preliminary data.

"Details of the terrorist attack in Mikhailovka. According to preliminary reports, a bomb went off in a car belonging to local businessman Sergey G. At the time of the blast, inside the car there were the car’s owner, who died on the spot, and three passengers," he said on Telegram.

Rogov said earlier that an explosion had shaken downtown Mikhailovka.