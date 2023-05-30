Residents evacuated following drone attack return to their homes — Moscow mayor

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Residents evacuated from the Moscow apartment buildings hit by drones are returning to their homes after emergency services complete their work, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on Tuesday.

Emergency services have completed work for the investigation into the circumstances of damages to apartment buildings from the drone attack. "Those residents who were evacuated so as to allow the special services to operate uninterruptedly at the scene are now starting to return to their homes," the mayor wrote on his Telegram channel.

Sobyanin also said that he had instructed the relevant specialists "to repair the minor damages to the buildings [by the drones] as quickly as possible."

A drone attack early on Tuesday morning caused minor damage to several high-rise buildings in Moscow. All of the city's emergency services are at the scene and are investigating the incidents. Residents of two Moscow buildings affected by the drone strike were evacuated.

According to the mayor, there were no serious casualties as a result of the incident. Two people requested medical assistance. No one has been hospitalized. All necessary aid was provided on site.

Sobyanin reiterated his call to all Moscow residents to trust only official information sources and not to spread unverified information.