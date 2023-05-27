Ukrainian forces fire over 100 shells at Donetsk region on May 27, DPR says

DONETSK, May 28. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have fired more than 100 shells at the populated localities of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) since morning on Saturday, the DPR mission at the Joint Center on Control and Coordination of issues related to war crimes committed by Ukraine said.

According to the mission’s Telegram channel, for 12.5 hours (from 5:25 a.m. Moscow time to 5:55 p.m. Moscow time), the Ukrainian armed forces shelled DPR populated localities 19 times, firing exactly 100 shells.

Donetsk’s Kievsky, Kirovsky, Kuibyshevsky and Petrovsky neighborhoods came under shelling, as well as the towns of Volnovakha, Gorlovka, Makeyevka, and Yasinovataya, and the settlements of Blagodatnoye and Volodarskoye.

The Ukrainian military used 155mm and 152mm artillery and multiple rocket launchers for shelling.

On Saturday, the Ukrainian armed forces shelled Donetsk, Volnovakha, Volodarskoye, and Blagodatnoye six times, using 27 rounds. One person was killed in Volnovakha and another person was wounded as a result of one of these attacks.