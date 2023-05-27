Bryansk governor refutes reports about Ukrainian sabotage group’s attempted incursion

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Bryansk Region Governor Alexander Bogomaz denied reports about a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group’s attempt to cross into the region, but three populated localities were shelled from Ukrainian territory, after that the Ukrainian military’s gun nests were suppressed, Bogomaz wrote on his Telegram channel on Saturday.

"This information is unreliable. There were no attempts of a sabotage group’s incursion from Ukraine. Today the Ukrainian military shelled Sushany, Khoromnoye and Zabrama of the Klimovo district. There were no civilian casualties. In response to the Ukrainian nationalists’ actions, the border troops and the Russian Armed Forces retaliated. The gun nests were suppressed," Bogomaz wrote.

Earlier on Saturday, the Telegram channel Mash reported that a group of Ukrainian saboteurs had made an incursion into the Bryansk Region.