Ukrainian military shells DPR cities, villages 17 times in past day

DONETSK, May 25. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces shelled DPR cities and villages 17 times in the past day, the Donetsk People’s Republic’s (DPR) mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to Ukrainian War Crimes said on Thursday.

According to the mission, the attacks involved 152 mm and 155 mm artillery systems. A total of 97 munitions were fired at Donetsk, Alexandrovka, Panteleimonovka and Yasinovataya.

No casualties were reported. The shelling damaged five homes.