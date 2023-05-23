About 100 people evacuated from Belgorod Region following Ukrainian attack

BELGOROD, May 23. /TASS/. About 100 people from two villages in the Belgorod Region have been evacuated after a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group infiltrated the Grayvoronsky District on Monday, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

"Since last evening, our task group led by head of the regional security directorate Evgeny Vorobyev has been evacuating civilians from Glotovo and Kozinok. In all, about 100 people have been evacuated to date, including bedridden patients and children," he wrote.