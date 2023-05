MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. /TASS/. A passenger jet flying from Surgut to Moscow is to make a landing in Perm after sending a distress signal, a spokesman for the aviation authorities told TASS on Monday.

"The Boeing crew en route from Surgut to Moscow reported an emergency and heading for Perm," the spokesman said.

The plane sent a distress signal slightly more than one hour after the takeoff and began to turn for Perm, losing altitude.