Ukraine shells Zaporozhye Region’s Berdyansk with Storm Shadow missiles — politician

MELITOPOL, May 21. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces shelled the city of Berdyansk in the Zaporozhye Region with UK-made Storm Shadow cruise missiles, there are no casualties, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the 'We Are Together with Russia’ movement, said on Sunday.

"In the early hours of this morning, the Ukrainian militants tried to launch a missile attack on Berdyansk. According to preliminary information, a total of seven missiles were fired, four of which were Storm Shadow, three were decoys to deceive our air defenses. Six of the missiles were intercepted. One fell on the outskirts of the city, destroying a canteen. Thank God and Russia's air defense, there are no casualties," he wrote on his Telegram channel.