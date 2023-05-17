Ukrainian forces fired 64 rounds at DPR over 5 hours — officials

DONETSK, May 17. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces fired 64 rounds at settlements in the Donetsk People’s Republic with heavy artillery within five hours on Wednesday, said the DPR mission at the Joint Center for the Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes by Ukraine.

According to the mission’s post on Telegram, Donetsk’s Kievsky District came under fire six times from 4:55 pm to 10 pm, taking 36 artillery rounds of NATO’s 155mm caliber. Ukrainian forces bombarded Vladimirovka and Yasinovataya, firing a total of 28 rounds of 152mm and 155mm caliber.

Interim head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin said earlier that five civilians were killed and 23 wounded as a result of Ukrainian shelling of the region.