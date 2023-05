ROME, May 11. /TASS/. An explosion occurred in a central area of Milan on Thursday, Sky TG24 reports.

Clouds of black smoke are rising above the scene. Fire-fighters have arrived. Corriere della Sera says at least four were injured. The TV broadcaster there is a school near the burning building. The students have been evacuated.

According to preliminary estimates, a parked van loaded with gas cylinders may have exploded.