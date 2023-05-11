DONETSK, May 11. /TASS/. Ukraine has been training extremists to participate in terrorist activities and radical groups at a youth center near Volnovakha. An investigation has identified all those involved in the creation and operation of the center, the special services of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) told TASS on Thursday.

"In the course of the investigation it was established that there was a youth center in the village of Volnovakha before the start of the special military operation, which was engaged in educating children and youth in the nationalist spirit and the formation of radical views. According to witnesses, some students of the center, aged 15 to 18, were actively involved in practical activities, including the manufacture of Molotov cocktails," a source said.

According to the special services, Ukrainian human rights commissioner Dmitry Lubinets and his brother Ivan Lubinets, the head of the so-called military-civil administration of Volnovakha (the city is located in the liberated part of the DPR - TASS), helped to finance the center, while the militants of the Right Sector, outlawed in Russia, supervised the project. They also provided the teachers and students of the center with relevant literature and materials.

At present, the investigation continues, and law enforcers are searching for all those involved in the creation and operation of the center.