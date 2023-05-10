Death toll exceeds 5,000 in Donbass since 2014 — Russia’s top investigator

ST. PETERSBURG, May 11. /TASS/. More than 5,000 people have been killed by Ukrainian armed formations in Donbass since 2014, Chairman of the Russian Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Youth Legal Forum on Wednesday.

"Between 2014 and late April of 2023, more than 5,000 people were killed, including 138 minors. As many as 9,528 civilians, including 444 minors, were wounded," he said.

Bastrykin recalled that the Russian Investigative Committee had been looking into the crimes committed by the Kiev regime in Donbass since 2014.

"First, [we did it] remotely, and then in the territories. We uncover the facts of mass civilian graves," he said, bashing Kiev’s ideology as fascist.

"They simply find pleasure in killing a civilian - a child, a woman," he said.