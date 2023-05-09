Two people dead, seven more injured in fire in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod region

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, May 9. /TASS/. Two people died, seven more, including two children, were injured in a residential building fire in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod region, Deputy governor of the region David Melik-Guseinov said on Tuesday.

"Information about the victims of the fire in the village of Mulino - the total number of victims reached nine people, including two children. Two people (a man and a woman) died before the arrival of ambulance crews," the statement said.

Seven victims, including children, were treated on the spot. They have mild poisoning by combustion products.