Some 23 landscape, forest fires underway in Tyumen Region

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Twelve landscape and eleven forest fires are underway in the Tyumen Region and twelve have been eliminated during the day, the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told TASS on Sunday.

According to the press service, almost 1,000 people and 275 units of equipment, including aviation and firefighting trains are involved in the effort.

"Today, nine landscape and three forest fires have been extinguished. Work is underway on eliminating 12 landscape and 11 forest fires. It is hindered by strong gusty winds and hot dry weather," the press service said.

Earlier, the evacuation of residents from seven populated localities in the Tyumen Region was announced.