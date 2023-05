MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. A magnitude 5.2 earthquake was registered in the Pacific Ocean off Russia’s Far Eastern Kamchatka Peninsula, the Kamchatka branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Geophysical Service said on Thursday.

"The epicenter was located at a depth of 18.2 kilometers. The distance from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky - 128 kilometers," it said adding that the quake occurred at 7:06 a.m. local time on Thursday (10:06 p.m. Moscow time on Wednesday).