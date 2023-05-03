Investigators open criminal case over attempted drone strike on presidential residence

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. The Investigative Committee of Russia opened a criminal case on charges of terror attack over the attempted drone strike on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Kremlin residence, the Committee press office said Wednesday.

"Under order of Investigative Committee Chairman Alexander Bastrykin, a criminal case was opened under Russian Criminal Code Article 205 (‘terror attack’) over Kiev regime’s attempt to carry out a drone strike on the Kremlin residence of the President of the Russian Federation," the press office said.

The case is being investigated by the Committee’s Main Investigative Directorate.

On May 3, two drones attempted to attack the Kremlin presidential residence. The drones were disabled by prompt actions of the military and security agencies with involvement of electronic warfare systems.