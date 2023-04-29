Ukrainian forces fire 90 rounds of ammunition at Donetsk in 19 shelling attacks — mayor

DONETSK, April 29. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military has shelled Donetsk and its outskirts nearly 20 times, firing 90 rounds of ammunition and wounding eight civilians in the city, over the past day, Donetsk Mayor Alexey Kulemzin said on Saturday.

"On April 29, between 9:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m., according to the mission of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) at the Joint Center on Control and Coordination of Issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes, the city of Donetsk and the nearby area were shelled 19 times by the Ukrainian armed formations," Kulemzin wrote on his Telegram channel.

The mayor added that the Ukrainian troops had fired 90 artillery shells of 155 mm and two more from a multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) at the Kirovsky, Kievsky, Kuibyshevsky, Leninsky and Petrovsky neighborhoods, as well as the settlement of Alexandrovka. Eight people sustained various wounds, he said.

Kulemzin added that the Ukrainian shelling of the city and its outskirts caused damage to apartment buildings and private houses, a kindergarten building, and power lines.