Fire at Sevastopol oil storage facility contained after Ukrainian drone attack — governor

SEVASTOPOL, April 29. /TASS/. The fire that broke out at the Sevastopol oil storage facility after a Ukrainian drone attack was contained, Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on Saturday.

"The fire has been actually localized by now," the governor said.

Four oil tanks were damaged in the attack by Ukrainian drones, Razvozhayev said.

"Four oil tanks struck in two sectors have now actually burnt out and the fire currently engulfs what was spilled in the concrete-made storage tank," the governor said.

The remaining oil tanks have been isolated from the fire, he specified.

The Sevastopol governor said earlier on Saturday that an oil tank was on fire on an area of 1,000 square meters.