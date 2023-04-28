Kiev troops shelled DPR 47 times in past day, killing nine civilians

DONETSK, April 29. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops carried out 47 shelling attacks targeting the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the past day, killing nine civilians and injuring another 17, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukrainian war crimes said early on Saturday.

According to the mission’s daily bulletin posted on its Telegram channel, the attacks involved 259 munitions, including 122mm, 152mm and 155mm artillery shells, and MLRS rockets. The attacks targeted Donetsk, Gorlovka, Krasny Partizan, Nikolskoye, Novosyolovka Vtoraya, Petrovskoye, Vasilyevka, Vladimirovka, Yakovlevka, Yegorovka and Yelenovka.

Nine civilians, including a child, were killed in the attacks, with 17 civilians injured, and 31 houses and 12 civilian infrastructure facilities damaged.

A total of 35 shelling attacks were registered in the republic on the previous day.