Ukrainian troops fire two rockets at Donetsk

DONETSK, April 28. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops fired two rockets at Donetsk from a multiple rocket launcher on Friday evening, the mission of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) to the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) for issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes said on Friday.

According to the mission, the strike was delivered at 9:15 p.m. Moscow time by Ukrainian troops positioned in the village of Ochereteno.

"Eyewitnesses are reporting strikes near school No 19. Details are being verified," Donetsk’s Mayor Alexey Kulemzin wrote on his Telegram channel.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian troops staged a massive shelling attack on central Donetsk. One rocket hit a bus, causing it to catch fire. Also coming under fire were a medical trauma center, apartment blocks and a park. At least nine civilians, including a child, were killed and more than 15 were wounded.