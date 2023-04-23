Ukrainian military fires 10 MLRS rockets at Donetsk

DONETSK, April 23. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine conducted another attack on Sunday with the use of multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) on the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), firing ten rockets aimed at the Kirovsky district of Donetsk, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes said.

According to information from the center posted on its Telegram channel, conducted the assault with the use of MLRS at 9:20 a.m. Moscow time on Sunday (6:20 a.m. GMT).

Since early Sunday morning, the Ukrainian military have shelled DPR’s capital of Donetsk five times using the NATO-standard 155mm artillery and firing 29 rockets.