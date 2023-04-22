FSB charges Moscow arms factory employee with high treason

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Investigators from Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) charged the deputy head of a testing laboratory at Moscow’s Promtekhnologia arms factory with high treason, a law enforcement official told TASS on Saturday.

"FSB investigators charged Russian national Dmitry Kicha with high treason under Article 275 of the Russian Criminal Code (‘High Treason’). He was arrested and taken to the Lefortovo pre-trial detention center where investigative actions are being carried out as part of the criminal investigation," the official noted.

If found guilty, Kicha may face up to 20 years in prison.

A spokesperson for Moscow’s Lefortovsky District Court confirmed to TASS that the defendant had been taken to custody for two months, but declined to provide further details, saying that the case contained documents marked "secret."

TASS has no official comment from law enforcement agencies, the defendant or his representatives.

The Promtekhnologia company started the commercial production of sporting rifles under the brand ORSIS in March 2011, according to the manufacturer’s website. The company also carries out research and development work in creating and upgrading advanced precision weapons systems and cooperates with experts from Russian research facilities and technical universities in the field of metal working and material science, as well as in the design and development of small arms.