Fire extinguished in Uzelginsky mine — emergencies service

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. Rescue teams have put out the fire in the Uzelginsky mine in the Chelyabinsk Region, the regional department of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The fire at the Uzelginsky mine has been extinguished on the area of 60 square meters, and a load-haul dump machine was totally destroyed. The incident had no impact on the production process. On April 20, 2023, the mine will be operating as usual," the statement said.

A front loader unit caught fire in the mine 500 meters below the surface, causing 346 miners to have to evacuate, with one miner needing to be rescued from the burning shaft.

The Uzelginsky mine belongs to the Uchaly Mining and Metallurgical Combine, which produces copper and zinc pyrite ores.