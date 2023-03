MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. The fire that broke out in the building of the Federal Security Service’s (FSB) border department engulfed 880 square meters, an emergency official told TASS on Thursday.

"A fire broke out on the second floor of a two-story building belonging to the FSB border department, engulfing 880 square meters. The blaze was categorized as a two-alarm fire," he said.