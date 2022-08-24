Seven people hurt in mass brawl with shooting in northern Moscow — police

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Seven people were taken to hospital after a mass brawl in northern Moscow, a spokesman for the Moscow city police department told TASS on Thursday.

A conflict in 2nd Magistralnaya Street in northern Moscow was reported at about 21:30 Moscow time on Wednesday. "The police arrived at the scene to establish that a conflict between several men had grown into a brawl. According to preliminary information, seven people received bodily injuries and were taken to hospital," the spokesman said, adding that other participants in the conflict were taken to the local police station.

Meanwhile, a source in law enforcement agencies told TASS earlier that firearms were used during the brawl and more than ten people were detained.