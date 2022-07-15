An-2 aircraft crashes in Kuban after collision with a power line – Emergencies ministry

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. The An-2 aircraft crashed, colliding with a power line while landing in the Kuban, south of Russia, the press service of the head department of the Emergency Situations Ministry of the region reported.

"We have received information that an An-2 aircraft crashed during landing in the Novokubansky district, near the village of Prochnookopskaya, as a result of a collision with power lines" the statement says.

Units of the Novokubansk fire and rescue garrison were sent to the place of the call.

"After the first unites arrived at the site, they stated that the An-2 aircraft had crashed, without ignition. No buildings were destroyed," the ministry says.

To eliminate the consequences of the accident, 31 people, 11 pieces of equipment were involved from the Russian System of Prevention and Response to Emergency situations, including 11 people and four pieces of equipment from the Russian Emergencies Ministry. There were no reports of casualties in the accident.