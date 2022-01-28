Serviceman dies after Mil Mi-8 helicopter hard landing in Ulyanovsk region — ministry

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. One of the crew members of the Mil Mi-8 helicopter, which was forced to make a hard landing in the Ulyanovsk Region, died of his injuries during transportation, the Russian Defense Ministry told journalists.

"According to updated information from the scene of the accident, all crew members received injuries of varying severity. While the crew members were being transported, one serviceman died of his injuries," the ministry said.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the remaining crew members were evacuated by a search and rescue (SAR) helicopter to the nearest airport for transportation to a medical facility.

Earlier, the Defense Ministry reported that the Mil Mi-8 helicopter was forced to make a hard landing near the village of Dubki in the Ulyanovsk region. According to preliminary information, the accident might have been caused by a technical malfunction.