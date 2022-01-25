Electricity supplies to Afghanistan suspended due to power outage — Uzbekistan’s Ministry

TASHKENT, January 25. /TASS/. Electric power supplies from Uzbekistan to Afghanistan were suspended on Tuesday because of the large-scale outage in the Central Asian energy system and would be restored after elimination of the accident, press secretary of Uzbekistan’s Energy Ministry Elmira Bekmurodova told TASS.

"Electricity supplies from Uzbekistan to Afghanistan have been suspended today because power generation has actually halted in Uzbekistan due to the emergency," she said. "Power supplies to the neighboring country will continue after resumption of energy system’s operation," the press secretary added.

Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan sustained the blackout with power outage on January 25 at about 09.00 am Moscow time. The problem in the united energy system of the region occurred due to the overload in Kazakh networks.