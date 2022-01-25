Baikonur cosmodrome power supply switched to reserve for three hours

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Power supply to the Baikonur Cosmodrome was switched to a reserve line for three hours due to the power outage in Central Asia, the Center for Operation of Space Ground Based Infrastructure (TsENKI) press office told TASS Tuesday.

"AT 10:59 January 25, the cosmodrome power grid experienced insignificant voltage fluctuations. They were caused by the accident in the Central Asian power grid with disconnection of the L-2019 220 kV power line. During the fluctuations, the cosmodrome promptly switched to a reserve power line; by 14:01 the L-2019 power line was restored," the press office said.

Currently, the cosmodrome power supply is working as usual.

At about 09:00 Moscow time on January 25, three Central Asian countries - Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan suffered a massive power disruption. The problem was caused by an overload in the Kazakh power grid. The power line utility company explained the overload by Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan "dumping" excessive power into the grid; currently, Kazakhstan is organizing emergency export of power to Russia. The accident caused a shutdown of the Tashkent airport, heating and water supply shutdown in Bishkek, as well as disruption of banking operations.

Currently, the Kazakhstan power grid has been restored.