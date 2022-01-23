Russian woman died in bus accident in Argentina - embassy

BUENOS AIRES, January 23. /TASS/. A Russian woman died in a road accident involving a bus and a truck in Argentina, on Tuesday, January 18. The death of the young woman was confirmed by Georgy Polin, head of the consular department of the Russian Embassy in Argentina.

"We are constantly in touch with family and friends. We are working on transportation of the body or the ashes [to Russia]," he said.

According to the local news portal Infobae, the bus carrying the Russian woman collided with a truck parked on the side of the road. Twelve people were injured but the Russian woman is the only person who died in the accident.

The bus driver was charged with causing death by negligence. The causes of the incident have not yet been established.

The bus was heading from Buenos Aires to the city of Venado Tuerto in the province of Santa Fe. According to Infobae, next week the Russian woman, who worked as a model in Argentina for some time, was supposed to fly back to Russia.