Number of injured in coalmine accident in Kemerovo Region increases to 41, source says

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. The number of those injured following a fire inside the Listvyazhnaya coalmine in the Kemerovo Region has increased to 41, a source in the emergency services told TASS.

"Currently, 41 coalmine workers have been injured. They all have carbon monoxide poisoning," the source said.

Earlier, the Kuzbass Emergency Medicine Center reported 40 people injured with two coalminers in serious condition.

Smoke in the Listvyazhnaya coalmine was reported on Thursday morning. In all, there were 285 people inside, the majority of them left the coalmine. The evacuation is underway.

Set up in October 2003 on the basis of the Inskaya coalmine in the Kemerovo region, Listvyazhnaya is part of SDS-Ugol, one of Russia’s biggest coalmining companies.