Second black box found at plane crash site in Siberia — prosecution

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. The second black box has been found at the L-410 plane crash site in Russia’s Irkutsk Region, a spokesperson for the regional transport prosecution office told TASS on Monday.

"The second flight recorder has been discovered," TASS was told.

According to the spokesperson, it is preliminarily believed that there are only two of them. Earlier, the prosecution told TASS that the first black box had been found. The agency clarified that the plane was fully destroyed and there were no signs of fire.

The pilot who survived the crash is still in shock and therefore cannot be questioned, which complicates the probe into the accident.

According to the Investigative Committee, on September 12, an L-410 passenger plane operated by the Aeroservice air company took off from Irkutsk, heading to an airport in the township of Kazachinskoye with two crew members and 14 passengers on board. About 4 kilometers from its destination and under heavy fog conditions, the plane made an emergency landing in a hard-to-reach area. Subsequently, four people were killed, with the others on board sustaining injuries. The survivors are currently receiving medical assistance.