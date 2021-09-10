Counterterrorism operation regime imposed in several areas of Russia’s Dagestan

MAKHACHKALA, September 10. /TASS/. A counterterrorism operation regime has been introduced in several areas of the Buynaksk District in Russia’s Dagestan, the regional crisis center told TASS.

"The decision was made to impose the legal counterterrorism operation regime starting from 04:45 a.m. on September 10, 2021 in several areas of the Buynaksk District ," TASS was told.

According to the crisis center, certain restrictions will be applied in these areas, such as passport control, vehicle inspection and so on.

A TASS source in the Dagestan law enforcement agencies informed that information is being gathered in the district about potential whereabouts and movements of militants.