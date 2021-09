MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. The number of injured as a result of a gas explosion in a nine-story residential building in the city of Noginsk east of Moscow has increased to five, a source in emergency services told TASS on Wednesday.

"According to latest data, two people were injured as a result of the blast, two more are still under the rubble. The search and rescue work continues," the source said.

Earlier, it was reported that four people were injured, including two children.