Bus falls into ravine in Bolivia, 21 people killed

BUENOS AIRES, September 7. /TASS/. At least 21 people were killed as a result of a bus plummeting into a ravine in central Bolivia, country’s President Luis Arce reported on Monday.

"We received sorrowful news that as a result of a traffic accident involving a bus near Morochata, the Cochabamba Department, 21 people were killed and 12 were injured. We express our condolences to the families of the victims," he wrote on Twitter.

According to the Unitel TV channel, the bus heading to the city of Quillacollo fell 200 meters. According to the driver who is currently hospitalized, he lost control of the vehicle after having to brake suddenly in order to avoid collision with another vehicle he noticed too late because of the clouds of dust on the road.