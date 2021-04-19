Cybercrime rises by almost 40% in Moscow since beginning of 2021

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. The number of cyber crimes in Moscow rose by almost 40% since the beginning of the year, the city prosecutor’s office said in a statement on Monday.

"More than 14,600 crimes involving information and communication technologies were recorded in Moscow in the first quarter of the year, up 38% compared to the same period last year," the statement reads.

According to the prosecution authorities, most cyber criminals seek to steal money from other people’s bank accounts.

The Moscow prosecutor’s office stressed that people should never provide their bank card details to anyone over the phone even if the other party claimed to represent their bank or law enforcement agencies.