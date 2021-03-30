Man opens gunfire at law enforcers during detention in Moscow region

MOSCOW, March 30. /TASS/. A man barricaded himself in a private house in the settlement of Veshki outside Moscow and opened gunfire at the police, a source in the law enforcement agencies told TASS on Tuesday.

"A man barricaded himself in a private house in the settlement of Veshki and began to shoot at law enforcers. It happened during a special operation to detain him for illegal trafficking of weapons," the source said, adding that the special operation was conducted by officers of the Federal Security Service (FSB) and the Russian interior ministry’s Grom special police taskforce.

The settlement was cordoned off. No casualties have been reported either among civilians or law enforcers, the source added.