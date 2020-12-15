Militant killed in special operation in Chechnya

GROZNY, December 15. /TASS/. A member of an illegal armed group was killed in a special operation in Chechnya’s Achkhoi-Martan district, the Russian North Caucasus Republic’s head said in his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

"Today, a member of an illegal armed group, identified as Kazbek Baidulayev, was killed during a successful counter-terrorism special operation in the Achkhoi-Martan district. No casualties were reported among law enforcement officers," Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov wrote. "There were no abettors or other militants with him."

Kadyrov praised law enforcement officers for carrying out the operation in a "professional and coordinated" manner.

According to the be-on-the-lookout bulletin for the militant, posted by Kadyrov, Kazbek Baidulayev (born in 1988) was put on the wanted list in 2012 for being a member of militant groups in Russia and abroad.

"We are totally in control of the situation in the region; we know how many persons are wanted and have a complete database of their abettors if they have any. The situation in the Chechen Republic is stable and calm. No restrictions were imposed, the movement is free," the head of Chechnya said.

Meanwhile, a law enforcement source told TASS on Tuesday the militant carried an improvised explosive device with him.

"Examination revealed that he had an improvised explosive device and a grenade," the source said.