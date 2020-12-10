No powerful aftershock expected after Baikal Lake earthquake - expert

IRKUTSK, December 10. /TASS/. No powerful aftershocks are anticipated following Thursday’s earthquake in Lake Baikal, Elena Kobeleva, director of the Baikal branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Geophysical Service, told TASS.

"No powerful aftershocks are expected. Only minor aftershock events are being registered," she said, adding that such aftershock are hardly ever felt in populated localities.

According to Kobeleva, such seismic activity is typical of this region, which is second in terms of seismic activity in the Baikal branch’s zone.

The Russian emergencies ministry’s Irkutsk region department said earlier on Thursday a magnitude 5.5 earthquake had rocked Lake Baikal, with the intensity of 7.6 in the epicenter. Magnitude 5-6 earth tremors were felt in the city of Irkutsk. No damages or casualties were reported.