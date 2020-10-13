Anti-terror agency warns of potential attacks in Russia’s Chechnya

GROZNY, October 13. /TASS/. The National Anti-Terrorism Committee’s crisis center has warned of a terror threat in Chechnya’s capital of Grozny, where an armed gang was supposedly spotted.

Earlier, a counter-terrorism operation was launched in Grozny’s Oktyabrsky district.

"The crisis center in the Chechen Republic obtained data that an unknown armed gang was supposedly operating in the Oktyabrsky district in Grozny. The criminals are planning to carry out terrorist attacks, which could cause a public outcry and harm the interests of persons, the society and the state protected by the law. The crisis center is taking all necessary measures on thwarting the criminal activity and reducing its consequences," the statement said.