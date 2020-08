MINSK, August 30. /TASS/. TASS correspondent Ivan Kolyganov was detained in the Belarusian capital Minsk on Sunday.

According to a message sent from his phone, Kolyganov was taken to a police department. He arrived in Minsk earlier on Sunday to cover the events in the country. All the time he was in his room at Minsk hotel and did not go out.

This week three TASS correspondents were detained but they were released after document checks.