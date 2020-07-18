Cause of Nantes Cathedral fire could be arson - prosecutor

PARIS, July 18. /TASS/. The prosecution of the French city of Nantes has launched an investigation over alleged arson at the Cathedral of St. Peter and St. Paul of Nantes, 20 Minutes daily informed.

According to the Nantes prosecutor Pierre Sennes, the main cause of the fire may be arson. He noted that three different sources of fire point to this version: one at the level of the big organ, and two to the right and to the left of the nave.

According to 20 minutes, an investigation has been launched over suspected arson.

A fire has been reported at the Cathedral of St. Peter and St. Paul of Nantes in western France, BFM TV channel informed on Saturday. Over 100 firefighters are currently putting out the fire. The fire began at about 07:30 am local time (08:30 am Moscow time). The footage from the scene shows thick black smoke coming out of the window between the cathedral’s towers.

AFP news agency informs that the fire has been contained.

The construction of the Cathedral of St. Peter and St. Paul of Nantes began in 1434 and took 457 years to finish, finally reaching completion in 1891. This is one of the biggest Gothic cathedrals in France.