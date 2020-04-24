Radiation levels in Russia normal after Chernobyl wildfire

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. The levels of radiation in Russia remain normal in the wake of the wildfire near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine, the Russian Federal Service for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring informed on Friday.

"Radiation monitoring sites active within the monitoring system of the Russian Federal Service for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring have not detected any changes in the radiation levels in Russia," the message informs.

According to the federal service, on April 24-27, the wind from the wildfire area will be moving in the eastern, southern and southeastern directions.