MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. A Su-30 fighter jet crashed in Oum El Bouaghi, a municipality in northeastern Algeria, late on Monday, An-Nahar TV channel reported.

According to preliminary data, two pilots, who were onboard the fighter jet, died.

Doctors and security services have been sent to the crash site.

Since 2006, Algeria has signed several contracts with Russia on the delivery of Su-30 MKI (A) fighter jets. In 2019, Algeria’s Air Force had a total of 58 planes of this model.