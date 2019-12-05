Nine CIS terror suspects arrested in Moscow — source

"Among those arrested are eight men and one woman. All of them are suspected of a crime under Part 2 of Article 205.5 (participation in a terror group’s activity). They face between 10 and 20 years in jail," the source said.

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. Moscow’s Meschansky District Court ruled on Thursday to arrest nine individuals from the countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States, who are suspected of links to a terror group, a source in law enforcement agencies told TASS.

The court’s press service confirmed to TASS that nine terror suspects have been arrested. "All of them were arrested for two months last night," a court spokesperson said.

All suspects are members of Hizb ut-Tahrir international terror group, outlawed in Russia, according to a source in the law enforcement agencies.

Earlier reports said that the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) jointly with the Russian Interior Ministry had detained two chieftains and seven active participants of Hizb ut-Tahrir in Moscow and the Urals city of Chelyabinsk. Russian nationals and citizens of the Central Asian states were among those detained. Those in custody had reportedly disseminated the ideology of the terrorist organization on Russian soil, with the aim of fomenting a violent uprising. The FSB reported that they had recruited local Muslims and labor migrants to their group at clandestine meetings.