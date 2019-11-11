Сourt declares woman who starved her 14-year-old daughter to death insane

PERM, November 11. /TASS/. The Perm District Court has declared a woman from the city of Krasnokamsk in the Perm Region, who had starved her daughter to death, insane and shipped her off to a psychiatric hospital for compulsory treatment, TASS reported from the courtroom.

"The court orders her exemption from criminal responsibility for committing a socially dangerous act in a state of insanity under Item C Part 2 Section 105 of the Russian Criminal Code. The court rules to impose involuntary treatment on Kislenko in the form of compulsory treatment in a medical organization that provides inpatient psychiatric help and release her from custody," the judge announced when handing down the verdict.

The daughter of the defendant died on July 16, 2018. The mother saw that her 14-year-old daughter had lost conscience and called an ambulance; the medics attested the girl’s death. Exhaustion was cited as the possible reason for the child’s death as the girl had not allegedly eaten anything. Her mother was detained on July 25, 2018, after head of the Russian Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin had taken the investigation into the school student’s death under his personal control. The investigators believe that the mother may be guilty of starving her underage daughter to death.

Previously, a school administrator was held criminally responsible on negligence charges for not informing the authorities about the schoolgirl’s dire circumstances at home. In September 2019, the court found the deputy director of school number 3 of the city of Krasnokamsk guilty and handed her a suspended sentence of two years in prison. According to investigators, the woman’s negligence led to the child’s death, and the school did not take any measures to prevent the tragedy. The deputy principal neither checked the family nor reported that the child was in danger.