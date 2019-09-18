Russian border guards, injured in clash with North Korean fishermen, in stable condition

VLADIVOSTOK, September 18. /TASS/. Three Russian border guards, injured in a clash with North Korean fishermen suspected of poaching in Russian territorial waters, are in stable condition, a spokesperson for Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) Border Service for the Primorsky region told TASS on Wednesday.

"The injured border guards are in stable condition," the source said.

According to the spokesperson, the officers will probably be flown ashore by an aircraft.

A FSB spokesperson reported on Tuesday that coastal guards of the FSB Border Service for the Primorsky region had spotted two North Korean vessels and 11 motorboats poaching in Russia’s exclusive economic zone near Yamato Bank in the Sea of Japan. The crew of one of the vessels staged an armed attack on inspectors of the Russian coastal patrol ship. Three servicemen sustained injuries of varying degrees, over 80 residents of North Korea were detained.