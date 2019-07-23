Amphibious all-terrain vehicle with geologists falls into ravine, two people die

Bodies of 3 tourists died in avalanche in Altai have been identified

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. An amphibious all-terrain vehicle (AATV) fell into a ravine in Kamchatka. Two people were killed and three were injured, the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s press service told TASS.

"An amphibious all-terrain vehicle with five geologists fell into a ravine 100-140 meters deep 81 km off the community of Kirganik. Two people died and three suffered fractures," the press service reported.

First responders were dispatched to the site of the incident from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.