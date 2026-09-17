Price of Brent oil down below $102 per barrel on London’s ICE first since September 10

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for November 2026 delivery has dropped below $102 per barrel on London’s ICE for the first time since September 10, 2026, according to trade data.

As of 3:09 p.m. Moscow time (12:09 p.m. GMT), the Brent price was down by 3.7% at $101.91 per barrel.

By 3:17 p.m. Moscow time (12:17 p.m. GMT), the price of Brent had narrowed losses to 3.31% reaching $102.33 per barrel. Meanwhile the price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for October delivery was down by 2.59% at $99.78 per barrel.