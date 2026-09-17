Price of Brent oil down below $103 per barrel on London’s ICE first since September 10

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for November 2026 delivery has declined below $103 per barrel on London’s ICE for the first time since September 10, 2026, according to trade data.

As of 2:13 p.m. Moscow time (11:13 a.m. GMT), the Brent price was down by 2.78% at $102.89 per barrel.

By 2:18 p.m. Moscow time (11:18 a.m. GMT), the price of Brent had narrowed losses to 2.54% reaching $103.14 per barrel. Meanwhile, the price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for October delivery was down by 1.86% at $100.52 per barrel.